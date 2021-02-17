Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Numerology

Guest: Karabo Mtimkulu | Founder of Ngwana Koko Foundation



Webinar on Investment



Investment webinar on the 23rd February 2021 & 25 February 2021

Time: 11:00 to 12:00





Send an email with your name and email address to chairman@ngwanakoko.org or on WhatsApp 068 152 9224



Summary

Investigation of savings offerings as well as the differences between the various forms of investments will be covered in this theme. This is to enable individuals to correctly follow the appropriate decision-making process when determining its impact on their existing financial situation. Individuals will be able to weigh the benefits of each, as well as calculate the potential return and it’s expected time-frame.





Hosted live via Microsoft Teams

arrow_forward