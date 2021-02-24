Post-Budget Analysis

Guest: Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.com, has written six books on the evolution, biology, and psychology of human sexuality, monogamy, adultery and divorce, gender differences in the brain, the neural chemistry of romantic love and attachment, human biologically-based personality styles, why we fall in love with one person rather than another, hooking up, friends with benefits, living together and other current trends, and the future of relationships — what she calls: slow love.



She is currently using her knowledge of brain chemistry to discuss the neuroscience of business leadership and innovation.



Website:



www.HelenFisher.com



www.TheAnatomyOfLove.com

