Joanna Kleovoulou, a registered clinical psychologist, and Founder of PsychMatters Centre

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system' More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had... 4 March 2021 7:07 PM
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should... 4 March 2021 5:28 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Mo... 4 March 2021 4:34 PM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Joanna Kleovoulou, a registered clinical psychologist, and Founder of PsychMatters Centre

Joanna Kleovoulou, a registered clinical psychologist, and Founder of PsychMatters Centre

4 March 2021 9:22 PM


Change your mindset feature - "how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

3 March 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts, Stanley and Elanie, join us to talk about how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator & Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda

Spirituality and interpretations of dreams

3 March 2021 10:31 PM

Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker to explore and understand the depths and connection to our Ancestors.

 

Contact details for listener's:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com  

  

Financial Matters: Why we shouldn't compare ourselves financially to others part 2 - what is the purpose wealth?

3 March 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters this evening we will be continuing with Part 2 of why we shouldn't compare ourselves to the others with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli with the focus being on what's the purpose of wealth.

Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses

2 March 2021 11:16 PM

Lucky Motsamai | CEO at Free State Black Business Council

Man Torque: Men growing up without fathers - Learning to be a man

2 March 2021 10:15 PM

On this evening's episode of Man Torque, With more than 60% of children in South Africa growing up without a Father and the consequences this brings specifically for boys trying to learn how to be men, for tonight's Man Torque we are joined once again by Charley Pietersen, Award winning Author, inspirational speaker, Preacher, Certified Life Coach and founder of the Growing up without a Father Foundation, and Julian Jansen, Investigative Journalist for Media24 and Rapport and author of new book, Seuns Sonder Pa's, who not only draws on the latest research and insights gleaned from spiritual leaders and members of the community, but interweaves his own personal story by asking, 'Why did my brothers and I not become gang members?

 

Legal Matters: Employers’ compliance can mitigate spread of COVID-19 at work

2 March 2021 9:15 PM

On the Legal Matters this evening we talk to Justin Hattingh, Senior Legal Advisor of Strata-G Labour Solutions, about Employers’ compliance can mitigate spread of COVID-19 at work.

website: https://www.strata-g.co.za/ 

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

1 March 2021 9:35 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter

Medical Matters: Interruptions in child health services caused by Covid 19 especially HIV Programme

1 March 2021 9:30 PM

Guest: Acting Chief Director-National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate on the topic of Immunisation and child health catch-up Drive 2021

Profile Interview with Leanne Manas

26 February 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Leanne Manas, Multiple award-winning Broadcast Anchor, MC, Motivational Speaker and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

Local

US Congress under tight security after new extremist threat

4 March 2021 8:46 PM

UK and others agree to fast-track adapted COVID-19 vaccines

4 March 2021 8:39 PM

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official virus fatalities

4 March 2021 7:50 PM

