Psychology Matters: How parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have.

On psychological matters we look at the issue of how parents can learn empowering ways about understanding their child and some of the misbehaviours kids have. Joanna Kleovoulou, Clinical Psychologist, founder and director of PsychMatters Centre.
In Africa At A Glance, we follow-up on the situation in Mozambique'Cape Degablo with Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.
For tonight's Crime Time we follow up with Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for "his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking", around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts, Stanley and Elanie, join us to talk about how you need to face the truth if you want to change your health, your finances, your relationships, your business".
Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator & Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda
Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker to explore and understand the depths and connection to our Ancestors.
Instagram: gogodineo
Twitter: @gogodineo
Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com
On financial matters this evening we will be continuing with Part 2 of why we shouldn't compare ourselves to the others with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli with the focus being on what's the purpose of wealth.
Lucky Motsamai | CEO at Free State Black Business Council
On this evening's episode of Man Torque, With more than 60% of children in South Africa growing up without a Father and the consequences this brings specifically for boys trying to learn how to be men, for tonight's Man Torque we are joined once again by Charley Pietersen, Award winning Author, inspirational speaker, Preacher, Certified Life Coach and founder of the Growing up without a Father Foundation, and Julian Jansen, Investigative Journalist for Media24 and Rapport and author of new book, Seuns Sonder Pa's, who not only draws on the latest research and insights gleaned from spiritual leaders and members of the community, but interweaves his own personal story by asking, 'Why did my brothers and I not become gang members?
On the Legal Matters this evening we talk to Justin Hattingh, Senior Legal Advisor of Strata-G Labour Solutions, about Employers’ compliance can mitigate spread of COVID-19 at work.
website: https://www.strata-g.co.za/
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter