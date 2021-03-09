Legal Feature: Uber drivers in South Africa: employees or independent contractors?

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 04:50
Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16%
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mthubanzi Mniki - Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Today at 05:46
Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairman at Passenger Rail Agency Of South Africa (Prasa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Cape Winelands Airport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 07:07
Public Protector tug of war exposes ANC power struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 07:20
First peer-reviewed Ivermectin study published
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The Wednesday Panel: Table Mountain's missing money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:45
Tackling fake qualifications
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
