Kwantu Feature – Ba Lobedu People

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, who they are and why they use the matrilineal line of succession.
On SA doing great things: Ernest Mongezi Majenge, founder of the company named 911 The Wheelchair Doctor and Manufacturing.
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/The-Wheelchair-Doctor-557937291381490/
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Rebecca Clifford, Associate professor of modern European history at Swansea University and author of Commemorating the Holocaust: The Dilemmas of Remembrance in France and Italy. We cross over to Swansea, Wales.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve", we reflect on the trauma of covid-19 in our personal and intimate lives.
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Adam Cruise | Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
website:https://luthulicapital.com/
email:info@luthulicapital.com
We are joined by Kristine Dahl Steidel, VP EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme which focus on workplace predictions for 2021.
Guest: Eli Katz, CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
website:https://www.ivyonline.education
email:info@ivyacademy.co.za
Guest: Kirsten Eiser | Partner at Webber Wentzel
website:https://www.webberwentzel.com/