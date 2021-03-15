Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Open Line
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Everything you need to know about Wine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Spencer Fondaumiere
Tinashe Nyamdoka
Today at 14:50
Music with Fintry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julie Blundell
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zulu King Remembered
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: Anoj Singh back at state capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lasizwe, Social media sensation
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Top SA wildlife estate attracting buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janus van der Merwe
Today at 16:20
Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Today at 16:50
Zain Killian bail hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 17:10
Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 18:13
[pitched] Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.

Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.

15 March 2021 9:26 PM

Monday Medical Matters brought to you by Pfizer: we are joined by Dr. Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director: National Department of Health (NDOH) and Specialist in the Child, Youth and School Health Directorate continuing the discussion of Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021.This evening focuses on immunisations and how they protect children from dangerous diseases.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

18 March 2021 12:19 AM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss (pronounced "Ice"), for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Understanding the different types of goals - why your set goals are probably not getting you the results you want".

17 March 2021 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids.

17 March 2021 9:13 PM

On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kelo: Africa's first interactive digital library

16 March 2021 11:01 PM

Guest: Zakheni Ngub, CEO of Syafunda and creator of Kelo App:Africa's first interactive digital library

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Power of mind and man

16 March 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we tap into the power of mind and man - showing how men can deal with, heal, and rise up from all any adversity.

I am joined by car crash survivor, Alwyn Uys, who recently became the first paraplegic swimmer to complete the swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach, and Richard Wright, stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete and inspiring speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Customary Marriages Amendment Bill possible outcomes should President Ramaphosa sign the Bill

16 March 2021 9:13 PM

Guest: Tuelo Thomas | Founder of Thomas TR Attorneys Inc.

email:info@thomasattorneys.co.za  OR

what's app only: 084 495 4076

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How leaders can effectively use their thoughts and emotions to help people towards a change.

15 March 2021 11:58 PM

Guest: Satchmore Muchiriri | Neuro-leadership Consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is coming to South Africa!

15 March 2021 10:07 PM

Guest: Charmagne Mavudzi - Head of Marketing and Communication for Volvo Cars South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

15 March 2021 9:49 PM

Guest: EWN's Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

