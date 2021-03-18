Psychological Matter - How changing culture and social structures can impact love and romance

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss, for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show.
Here is a link to his Flat Earth App: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zakheni Ngub, CEO of Syafunda and creator of Kelo App:Africa's first interactive digital libraryLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque we tap into the power of mind and man - showing how men can deal with, heal, and rise up from all any adversity.
I am joined by car crash survivor, Alwyn Uys, who recently became the first paraplegic swimmer to complete the swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach, and Richard Wright, stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete and inspiring speaker.
Guest: Tuelo Thomas | Founder of Thomas TR Attorneys Inc.
email:info@thomasattorneys.co.za OR
what's app only: 084 495 4076
Guest: Satchmore Muchiriri | Neuro-leadership ConsultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charmagne Mavudzi - Head of Marketing and Communication for Volvo Cars South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN's Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST