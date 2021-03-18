Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Monde Sitole - Founder at Monde Sitole Foundation
Guests
Monde Sitole - Founder at Monde Sitole Foundation
125
Today at 05:10
South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
125
Today at 05:46
Just Jazz at Gallery Momo
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisonke Xonti
Guests
Sisonke Xonti
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Leave of Purpose
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 06:50
Interview: GOVERNMENT'S SLOW PACE IN DELIVERING SAFE TOILETS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is SA's vaccine rollout too slow compared to other nations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne
Guests
Ian Sanne
125
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: BIOVAC PARTNERS WITH U.S COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE COVID-19 VACCINES LOCALLY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
125
Today at 07:20
Asylum seekers in crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Namuma Mulindi
Guests
Namuma Mulindi
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Tapi Tapi
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tapiwa Guzha - Founder at Tapi Tapi
Guests
Tapiwa Guzha - Founder at Tapi Tapi
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Guests
Michael Willy
125
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
125
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
125
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up