Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Monde Sitole - Founder at Monde Sitole Foundation
Today at 05:10
South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 05:46
Just Jazz at Gallery Momo
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisonke Xonti
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Leave of Purpose
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:50
Interview: GOVERNMENT'S SLOW PACE IN DELIVERING SAFE TOILETS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is SA's vaccine rollout too slow compared to other nations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: BIOVAC PARTNERS WITH U.S COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE COVID-19 VACCINES LOCALLY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
Today at 07:20
Asylum seekers in crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Namuma Mulindi
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Tapi Tapi
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tapiwa Guzha - Founder at Tapi Tapi
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Latest Local
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God's plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It's like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

18 March 2021 12:19 AM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss, for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show. 

Here is a link to his Flat Earth App: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Kwantu Feature – Significance and Importance of rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on

18 March 2021 11:39 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer and  researcher, talking about the rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on, what they signify and the importance of the whole process.

Crime Time – 'Escape from Prison'

18 March 2021 10:17 PM

Timothy Peter Jenkin is a South African writer, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner.

Psychological Matter - How changing culture and social structures can impact love and romance

18 March 2021 9:14 PM

Hayden Knibbs, Clinical Psychologist

Change your mindset feature - Understanding the different types of goals - why your set goals are probably not getting you the results you want".

17 March 2021 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Financial Matters: How can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids.

17 March 2021 9:13 PM

On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.

Kelo: Africa's first interactive digital library

16 March 2021 11:01 PM

Guest: Zakheni Ngub, CEO of Syafunda and creator of Kelo App:Africa's first interactive digital library

Man Torque: Power of mind and man

16 March 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we tap into the power of mind and man - showing how men can deal with, heal, and rise up from all any adversity.

I am joined by car crash survivor, Alwyn Uys, who recently became the first paraplegic swimmer to complete the swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach, and Richard Wright, stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete and inspiring speaker.

Legal Matters: Customary Marriages Amendment Bill possible outcomes should President Ramaphosa sign the Bill

16 March 2021 9:13 PM

Guest: Tuelo Thomas | Founder of Thomas TR Attorneys Inc.

email:info@thomasattorneys.co.za  OR

what's app only: 084 495 4076

How leaders can effectively use their thoughts and emotions to help people towards a change.

15 March 2021 11:58 PM

Guest: Satchmore Muchiriri | Neuro-leadership Consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community

18 March 2021 8:45 PM

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks

18 March 2021 7:41 PM

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

