Profile Interview with Daniel Strauss

Today at 06:10
Top things to do this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alwyn Uys
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Mental health in children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
David Rosenstein
Today at 08:10
The survival of the arts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre
Marlene Le Roux - Director: Cultural Development at Artscape
Today at 08:40
Virtual Cape Town Pride 2021
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew van As - Festival Director at Cape Town Pride
Today at 09:10
Siv Ngesi on breaking barriers
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 09:45
Music with New Hero
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keaton Carelse
Latest Local
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports. 19 March 2021 5:27 PM
Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample. 19 March 2021 2:35 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
View all Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu' Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient. 19 March 2021 4:14 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
View all Sport
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview with Daniel Strauss

Profile Interview with Daniel Strauss

19 March 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Daniel Strauss, not only former Miss South Africa, Rolene Strauss’s husband but talented writer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist... 'The Strauss' in the investment holding company Stocks & Strauss, to look at what it takes to create the The Billionaire Mindset as based on his new book and the Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Relebohile Moeng

19 March 2021 11:18 PM

Relebohile Moeng, Co founder and owner of Afri-Berry, tuned her scars to success and she joins us as a South African Doing Great Things. 

Website:https://afri-berry.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature – Significance and Importance of rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on

18 March 2021 11:39 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer and  researcher, talking about the rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on, what they signify and the importance of the whole process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time – 'Escape from Prison'

18 March 2021 10:17 PM

Timothy Peter Jenkin is a South African writer, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matter - How changing culture and social structures can impact love and romance

18 March 2021 9:14 PM

Hayden Knibbs, Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

18 March 2021 12:19 AM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss, for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show. 

Here is a link to his Flat Earth App: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Understanding the different types of goals - why your set goals are probably not getting you the results you want".

17 March 2021 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids.

17 March 2021 9:13 PM

On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kelo: Africa's first interactive digital library

16 March 2021 11:01 PM

Guest: Zakheni Ngub, CEO of Syafunda and creator of Kelo App:Africa's first interactive digital library

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Power of mind and man

16 March 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we tap into the power of mind and man - showing how men can deal with, heal, and rise up from all any adversity.

I am joined by car crash survivor, Alwyn Uys, who recently became the first paraplegic swimmer to complete the swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach, and Richard Wright, stage four Brain Cancer Survivor and dad turned Ironman athlete and inspiring speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

Local

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

Local Business Politics

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parisians flee capital, hit shops as new lockdown looms

19 March 2021 8:47 PM

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

19 March 2021 8:37 PM

Tough talk at first face-to-face US- China meeting of Biden era

19 March 2021 7:28 PM

