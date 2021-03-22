4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 05:10
How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 05:46
Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rashiq Fataar - Founder and director at Future Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Knowledge Sharing Workshop for The See Project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahira Asmal - Founder at The City
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Virtual Reality: what happened to the next big thing?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - Co-founder & Chief Technical Officer at Dexterity Digital, fmr Microsoft SA Chief Innovation Officer
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Tracking and evaluating SA's vaccine rollout plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:20
SA's herd immunity goals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Looking back at a year since lockdown - keeping fit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debby Vella - Head of marketing at JEFF Fitness
Today at 08:21
The Profiler Diaries - criminal profiler Gerard Labuschagne looks back at some of South Africa's gruesome crimes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Inspiring the next generation of conservationists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Wynn
Today at 10:08
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 10:20
Beachgoers warned about pufferfish
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Terry Corr - Head of Education at AfriOceans
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 11:05
US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Today at 11:32
Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sibulele Siko Shosha
Today at 11:45
The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rapist
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
mozam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:45
An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...
paddy upton
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Latest Local
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Local
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot? On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences. 20 March 2021 9:43 AM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre

4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre

22 March 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Dr Steven Gordon | Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Medical Matters: Nutritional guidance on healthy eating

22 March 2021 9:25 PM

Guest: Dr Charlene Wolberg | Medical doctor and Nutrionist from Specialist Weight and Nutrition practice at Netcare Linksfield Hospital.

Website:www.charlenewolberg.co.za  
Telephone number: 011 640 7763/4

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Relebohile Moeng

19 March 2021 11:18 PM

Relebohile Moeng, Co founder and owner of Afri-Berry, tuned her scars to success and she joins us as a South African Doing Great Things. 

Website:https://afri-berry.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Daniel Strauss

19 March 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Daniel Strauss, not only former Miss South Africa, Rolene Strauss’s husband but talented writer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist... 'The Strauss' in the investment holding company Stocks & Strauss, to look at what it takes to create the The Billionaire Mindset as based on his new book and the Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature – Significance and Importance of rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on

18 March 2021 11:39 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer and  researcher, talking about the rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on, what they signify and the importance of the whole process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time – 'Escape from Prison'

18 March 2021 10:17 PM

Timothy Peter Jenkin is a South African writer, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matter - How changing culture and social structures can impact love and romance

18 March 2021 9:14 PM

Hayden Knibbs, Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Flat Earth, From Meteors, Comets and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions

18 March 2021 12:19 AM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss, for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show. 

Here is a link to his Flat Earth App: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Understanding the different types of goals - why your set goals are probably not getting you the results you want".

17 March 2021 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids.

17 March 2021 9:13 PM

On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Local Politics

World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe

World

US hits Myanmar with fresh sanctions over repression of protests

22 March 2021 6:45 PM

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffer long-term health issues: review

22 March 2021 6:43 PM

Brown denies allegations of putting Molefe’s name forward for Eskom top job

22 March 2021 5:44 PM

