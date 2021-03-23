SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alicia Moses - Content Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 05:10
Expanding role of the community healthcare working during the pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Uta Lehmann
Today at 05:46
Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 07:20
ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Protas Madlala - political analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The State of the SA Bureau of Standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 08:21
They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospit... 23 March 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests. 23 March 2021 1:11 PM
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP "We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP). 23 March 2021 12:59 PM
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a communit... 23 March 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Business
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Sport
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality

SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality

23 March 2021 10:27 PM

Guest: We talk to Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), on the pivotal role that SAHPRA plays in reviewing COVID-19 vaccine quality.

 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

YLED Recruitment Drive

23 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Tebang Ntsasa | YLED Operations Director

Website:www.yled.co.za 

Mobile: +27 (0)78 589 6211

Email:info@yled.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The BRC’s (Broadcast Research Council) interim radio data available end March!

23 March 2021 10:46 PM

Guest: Gary Whitaker | CEO of Broadcasting Research Council (BRC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Changes of a matrimonial property system without a court order

23 March 2021 9:07 PM

Guest: Hopewell Sathekge | Director at Lawtons Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre

22 March 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Dr Steven Gordon | Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Nutritional guidance on healthy eating

22 March 2021 9:25 PM

Guest: Dr Charlene Wolberg | Medical doctor and Nutrionist from Specialist Weight and Nutrition practice at Netcare Linksfield Hospital.

Website:www.charlenewolberg.co.za  
Telephone number: 011 640 7763/4

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Relebohile Moeng

19 March 2021 11:18 PM

Relebohile Moeng, Co founder and owner of Afri-Berry, tuned her scars to success and she joins us as a South African Doing Great Things. 

Website:https://afri-berry.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Daniel Strauss

19 March 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Daniel Strauss, not only former Miss South Africa, Rolene Strauss’s husband but talented writer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist... 'The Strauss' in the investment holding company Stocks & Strauss, to look at what it takes to create the The Billionaire Mindset as based on his new book and the Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature – Significance and Importance of rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on

18 March 2021 11:39 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer and  researcher, talking about the rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on, what they signify and the importance of the whole process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time – 'Escape from Prison'

18 March 2021 10:17 PM

Timothy Peter Jenkin is a South African writer, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm

Business

US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'

Africa Opinion

Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta defends crackdown, vows to stop 'anarchy'

23 March 2021 7:42 PM

Suspect charged as Colorado shooting sparks calls for gun control

23 March 2021 7:01 PM

SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

23 March 2021 5:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA