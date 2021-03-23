SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality

Today at 04:50 Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Alicia Moses - Content Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 05:10 Expanding role of the community healthcare working during the pandemic Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Prof Uta Lehmann

Today at 05:46 Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA

Today at 06:50 INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 07:15 INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO

Today at 07:20 ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Protas Madlala - political analyst

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 The State of the SA Bureau of Standards Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)

Today at 08:21 They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

Janine Botha

Today at 10:20 LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS Today with Kieno Kammies

Marcel Strauss

Today at 10:33 Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur Today with Kieno Kammies

Paul Roux

Today at 10:45 SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data Today with Kieno Kammies

James Edwards

Today at 11:32 National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report Today with Kieno Kammies

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:45 Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brian Williams

