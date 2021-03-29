ANC NEC Impasse

For this evening's Man Torque we are joined once again by Andrew Woodburn, CEO: AMROP Woodburn Mann and Mandkind Project Co leader and Jihaad Rossouw, Life coach and substance abuse counsellor also from the Mandkind Project to reflect on how men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 2020 as we move into a new world 2021, and the many issues men have had to face within themselves as a round up to Human Rights Month.

