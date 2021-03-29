Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

Guest: Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advancement Scholarship at University of Pretoria
Guest: Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy
Website: https://www.edupower.co.za
Phone: 076 834 5187
Email: admin@edupowersa.co.za
For this evening's Man Torque we are joined once again by Andrew Woodburn, CEO: AMROP Woodburn Mann and Mandkind Project Co leader and Jihaad Rossouw, Life coach and substance abuse counsellor also from the Mandkind Project to reflect on how men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 2020 as we move into a new world 2021, and the many issues men have had to face within themselves as a round up to Human Rights Month.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry
Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst
Guest: Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa, joins to discuss the insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.
Guest: Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator talks to us about the ANC NEC impasse.
On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to focus on the facts as well as debunk common myths around asthma with SA ranked 5th highest country in the world measured by the number of asthma related deaths!
Guest: Nthabeleng Likotsi, founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), is the brains behind the country's very first female-owned bank.