Financial Matters: Is wealth creation a moral issue?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SABC exodus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Forbes
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
WC Easter Traffic Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edmond Baumgarten
Today at 10:45
Green Connection Calls on public to say "NO" to "KARPOWERSHIPS"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Happy Bless' story
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Happy Bless
Today at 11:45
Trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Silencing the Guns - ISS webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Cabo Delgado on the ground Fernando Lima,
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fernando Lima - Chairman, journalist and political commentator at MediaCoop (Mozambique)
Today at 12:37
JHB launches its Easter safety campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
New impound laws for Western Cape drag racers - Transport MEC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the W... 31 March 2021 5:09 PM
View all Local
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli... 31 March 2021 3:43 PM
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all Politics
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com... 31 March 2021 4:34 PM
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose." 31 March 2021 3:20 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Is wealth creation a moral issue?

Financial Matters: Is wealth creation a moral issue?

31 March 2021 9:16 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - "Everything is energy - including you. How to use this knowledge to create the changes you want"

31 March 2021 11:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along witWeird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruinsh a fascinating discussion around fossils o

31 March 2021 10:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

30 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy

Website: https://www.edupower.co.za 

Phone: 076 834 5187
 
Email: admin@edupowersa.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: How men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 202

30 March 2021 11:15 PM

For this evening's Man Torque we are joined once again by Andrew Woodburn, CEO: AMROP Woodburn Mann and Mandkind Project Co leader and Jihaad Rossouw, Life coach and substance abuse counsellor also from the Mandkind Project to reflect on how men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 2020 as we move into a new world 2021, and the many issues men have had to face within themselves as a round up to Human Rights Month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol sales restricted for Easter

30 March 2021 9:38 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa post analysis speech

30 March 2021 9:36 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa post analysis speech

30 March 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

29 March 2021 11:10 PM

Guest: Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advancement Scholarship at University of Pretoria 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique leaves dozens dead

29 March 2021 10:04 PM

Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa, joins to discuss the insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned

Local

Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi

Politics

EWN Highlights

58 more COVID-19 fatalities push SA death toll to 52,846

1 April 2021 6:42 AM

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

1 April 2021 5:32 AM

Macron announces school closures and defends strategy

1 April 2021 5:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA