Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bafana Magagula - Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
Today at 05:10
Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to claim for tyres damaged by potholes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Neilson - null at Mayco member for finance
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Where are all the microchips?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DA and Ramaphosa in showdown over cadre deployment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leon Schreiber - DA Shadow Minister: Public Service and Administration
Today at 07:20
No polls till 2024
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: SA's roads are not as dangerous as a recent study shows
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Randall - Occupational Therapist
Today at 08:21
Getting the HPV vaccine can help to eliminate cervical cancer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sonia Botha - Child Health Programmes Coordinator at The Western Cape Department of Health
Today at 08:34
When will we see Covid Rental Relief Fund?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat - chairperson of Housing Assembly
Today at 08:45
Two Oceans Marathon : a missed opportunity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Maraton
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with BBC Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Top Stories in Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-So how much do you need to be financially free...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Trump campaign supporters "conned" into giving monthly donations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all Local
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe... 4 April 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'I was in no way anyone's experiment' - Maimane hits back at Tony Leon Mmusi Maimane has slammed former DA leader Tony Leon for calling him 'an experiment that went wrong'. 4 April 2021 11:29 AM
Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule Does the ANC SG have another ace up his sleeve? Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says Magashule should not be underestimated. 4 April 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
Massive fuel price hike announced for April The dramatic price fluctuation is attributable to a variety of events including the Ever Given cargo vessel that got stuck in the... 2 April 2021 8:23 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
View all World
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Extremely skilled, massively experienced – but white, so no thank you' Kieno Kammies interviews Edmond Baumgartner, a senior executive in the medical device industry, now lost to South Africa. 1 April 2021 11:27 AM
Nobody wants job cuts, but the SABC needed them – retrenched 5FM DJ Rob Forbes "You can’t spend that much money just on personnel," says Arabile Gumede about his and other retrenchments at the broadcaster. 1 April 2021 9:11 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

5 April 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela better known as Dr. Bee, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to talk about World Oral Health Day (20 March 2021), which has revealed that poor oral care is emerging as an unlikely casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

5 April 2021 11:17 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA joins us to look discuss his opinion piece titled "April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crisis in Mozambique

5 April 2021 10:17 PM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies, joins us to discuss the crisis situation in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Profiler Diaries

1 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: World Autism Month - April 2021 - Action in Autism

1 April 2021 9:14 PM

Liza Aziz,  Chairperson of Action in Autism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Everything is energy - including you. How to use this knowledge to create the changes you want"

31 March 2021 11:48 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Everything is energy-including you" with Michelle Crawford, an entrepreneur.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along witWeird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruinsh a fascinating discussion around fossils o

31 March 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author on his exciting Stone Circle Museum along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruins.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Is wealth creation a moral issue?

31 March 2021 9:16 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, looks at the question of "Is wealth creation a moral issue?"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

30 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy

Website: https://www.edupower.co.za 

Phone: 076 834 5187
 
Email: admin@edupowersa.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: How men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 202

30 March 2021 11:15 PM

For this evening's Man Torque we are joined once again by Andrew Woodburn, CEO: AMROP Woodburn Mann and Mandkind Project Co leader and Jihaad Rossouw, Co-Funder CEOof Wisemxn 3.0 & Initiated Member of Mankind Project SA, to reflect on how men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 2020 as we move into a new world 2021, and the many issues men have had to face within themselves as a round up to Human Rights Month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Operations at 25 of City's sewage pump stations affected by theft and vandalism

Local

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

Local Business Opinion World

Melanie Verwoerd: One should never underestimate Ace Magashule

Politics

EWN Highlights

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on Nigeria jail: official

5 April 2021 6:43 PM

Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

5 April 2021 6:01 PM

Another delay as 108 District Six claimants are due to move into new homes

5 April 2021 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA