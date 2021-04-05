April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Bafana Magagula - Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
Bafana Magagula - Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
Today at 05:10
Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to claim for tyres damaged by potholes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ian Neilson - null at Mayco member for finance
Ian Neilson - null at Mayco member for finance
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Where are all the microchips?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DA and Ramaphosa in showdown over cadre deployment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Leon Schreiber - DA Shadow Minister: Public Service and Administration
Leon Schreiber - DA Shadow Minister: Public Service and Administration
Today at 07:20
No polls till 2024
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: SA's roads are not as dangerous as a recent study shows
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lee Randall - Occupational Therapist
Lee Randall - Occupational Therapist
Today at 08:21
Getting the HPV vaccine can help to eliminate cervical cancer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sonia Botha - Child Health Programmes Coordinator at The Western Cape Department of Health
Sonia Botha - Child Health Programmes Coordinator at The Western Cape Department of Health
Today at 08:34
When will we see Covid Rental Relief Fund?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kashiefa Achmat - chairperson of Housing Assembly
Kashiefa Achmat - chairperson of Housing Assembly
Today at 08:45
Two Oceans Marathon : a missed opportunity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Maraton
Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Maraton
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with BBC Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rich Preston
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Top Stories in Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Helena Wasserman
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-So how much do you need to be financially free...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Paul Roelofse
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Trump campaign supporters "conned" into giving monthly donations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Brooks Spector
Brooks Spector
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
