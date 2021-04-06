Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

Streaming issues? Report here
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Daily Covid deaths drop significantly in WC, influencing third wave projections The Western Cape Health Department says the third Covid-19 wave can be pushed out if residents continue to behave responsibly. 6 April 2021 3:07 PM
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!' Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 2:42 PM
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021' "This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 1:51 PM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

6 April 2021 9:37 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

5 April 2021 11:17 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA joins us to look discuss his opinion piece titled "April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC".

Crisis in Mozambique

5 April 2021 10:17 PM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies, joins us to discuss the crisis situation in Mozambique.

Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

5 April 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela better known as Dr. Bee, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to talk about World Oral Health Day (20 March 2021), which has revealed that poor oral care is emerging as an unlikely casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime Time: The Profiler Diaries

1 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit. 

Psychology Matters: World Autism Month - April 2021 - Action in Autism

1 April 2021 9:14 PM

Liza Aziz,  Chairperson of Action in Autism

Change your mindset feature - "Everything is energy - including you. How to use this knowledge to create the changes you want"

31 March 2021 11:48 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Everything is energy-including you" with Michelle Crawford, an entrepreneur.

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along witWeird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruinsh a fascinating discussion around fossils o

31 March 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author on his exciting Stone Circle Museum along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruins.

Financial Matters: Is wealth creation a moral issue?

31 March 2021 9:16 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, looks at the question of "Is wealth creation a moral issue?"

5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

30 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy

Website: https://www.edupower.co.za 

Phone: 076 834 5187
 
Email: admin@edupowersa.co.za 

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

Local Opinion Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

EWN Highlights

IMF applauds US infrastructure plan, worries about vaccine reticence

6 April 2021 8:29 PM

IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

6 April 2021 7:46 PM

Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore COVID-19

6 April 2021 6:51 PM

