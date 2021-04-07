Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: R42 billion in unclaimed pension benefits & how to claim
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kabelo van der Merwe
Today at 05:46
Worried about the fuel increase, here are fuel efficient ways of driving
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The wine industry is shrinking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nosey Pieterse - President of the Black Association for the Wine and Spirits Industry (BAWSI)
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature Wanderlust: do local hotels offer families value getaways?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leonie Andereya - Curator of Radisson RED Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: IEC on state of readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Masego Shiburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer
Today at 07:20
When will we see Covid Rental Relief Fund?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 07:40
Inmates to help clean municipality
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thulani Mdluli - KZN Department of Correctional Services spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
What is "woke"? A new culture war?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rekgotsofetse Chikane - Lecturer at Wits University
Angelo Fick - ENCA Analyst - political and cultural analyst
Today at 08:52
2023 Netball World Cup
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Blanche de la Guerre - CEO at Netball SA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:20
Happy Bless
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Happy Bless
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Celeste Le Roux
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark Maingard
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Social Media Will
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!' Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 2:42 PM
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021' "This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all World
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

7 April 2021 12:01 AM

The fuel levy hikes and price increases will push the petrol price over R17/l as from midnight. We spoke to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

6 April 2021 9:37 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joins us to talk about settlement regarding ivermectin now an order of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: All is not fair in love and...wills [Part 2]

6 April 2021 9:10 PM

Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust 

email: moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

5 April 2021 11:17 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA joins us to look discuss his opinion piece titled "April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crisis in Mozambique

5 April 2021 10:17 PM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies, joins us to discuss the crisis situation in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

5 April 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela better known as Dr. Bee, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to talk about World Oral Health Day (20 March 2021), which has revealed that poor oral care is emerging as an unlikely casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Profiler Diaries

1 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: World Autism Month - April 2021 - Action in Autism

1 April 2021 9:14 PM

Liza Aziz,  Chairperson of Action in Autism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Everything is energy - including you. How to use this knowledge to create the changes you want"

31 March 2021 11:48 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Everything is energy-including you" with Michelle Crawford, an entrepreneur.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along witWeird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruinsh a fascinating discussion around fossils o

31 March 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author on his exciting Stone Circle Museum along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruins.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'

Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

EWN Highlights

IMF applauds US infrastructure plan, worries about vaccine reticence

6 April 2021 8:29 PM

IFP hails Frank Mdlalose as selfless leader

6 April 2021 7:46 PM

Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore COVID-19

6 April 2021 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA