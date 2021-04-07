Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: Things you should know about the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mohale Moloi - Reporter at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 05:10
Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Advisor at Independent
Today at 05:46
Protea's third and final ODI against Pakistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Toad versus the road
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Faraday - Co founder of ToadNUTS
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : The Changing Face of Content Consumption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
The Lead - Looking back one year since relocation of Cape Town's homeless to Strandfontein
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mario Oostendorp - Chairperson at Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Clothing sector's big vaccination plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marthie Raphael - Chairperson of the Clothing Industry Bargaining Council
Today at 08:52
South Africans at the 85th Masters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Vlismas
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Data generated in SA is the property of SA, says new draft govt policy – and cops need access
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to Fix SA Cricket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Locke - Former Tv Personality, Sports at ...
Today at 11:05
Interviews for new Concourt judges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 11:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Maingard
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

7 April 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Research.

www.robertldcooper.org

www.facebook.com/RobertLDCooper/


Change your mindset feature - Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

7 April 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

7 April 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, expands on what he meant by when he said, “wealth creators are leveraged thinkers”.

Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

7 April 2021 12:01 AM

The fuel levy hikes and price increases will push the petrol price over R17/l as from midnight. We spoke to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

6 April 2021 9:37 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joins us to talk about settlement regarding ivermectin now an order of court.

Legal Matters: All is not fair in love and...wills [Part 2]

6 April 2021 9:10 PM

Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust 

email: moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za 

April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

5 April 2021 11:17 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA joins us to look discuss his opinion piece titled "April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC".

Crisis in Mozambique

5 April 2021 10:17 PM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies, joins us to discuss the crisis situation in Mozambique.

Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

5 April 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela better known as Dr. Bee, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to talk about World Oral Health Day (20 March 2021), which has revealed that poor oral care is emerging as an unlikely casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime Time: The Profiler Diaries

1 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit. 

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for October

7 April 2021 8:43 PM

Merkel backs 'short' lockdown in Germany to tame virus

7 April 2021 8:39 PM

Ramaphosa says more needs to be done to achieve gender equity

7 April 2021 8:05 PM

