South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicola Date
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Denzel Swarts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Denzel Swarts
Today at 07:40
Wellness: The function of bone marrow
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 08:10
Autism: Amazing and unique
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kristin Bartlett - at Autism Western Cape
Thando Sebesho
Today at 08:40
What's hot on the car scene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 08:50
Sons of the Sea
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 09:05
Profile on Thando Thabethe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe
Today at 09:45
Music with Marco Basson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marco Basson
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers. 9 April 2021 5:32 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

9 April 2021 10:51 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Ray Williams, Founder of Tilulu Arts & Culture School and community center which empowers Women & Children in Eldorado Park and the surrounding areas by teaching art and doing Motivational Speaking at High schools, a drug shelter and churches. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Mikhail Rajab

9 April 2021 10:16 PM

Profile Interview Mikhail Rajab, Founder of Dimensions SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time : Inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal [Part 2]

8 April 2021 10:13 PM

 Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Impact of trauma on SAPS /police people

8 April 2021 9:14 PM

 On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we look t the impact of trauma on SAPS/police people.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

7 April 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

7 April 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Research.

www.robertldcooper.org

www.facebook.com/RobertLDCooper/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

7 April 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, expands on what he meant by when he said, “wealth creators are leveraged thinkers”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

7 April 2021 12:01 AM

The fuel levy hikes and price increases will push the petrol price over R17/l as from midnight. We spoke to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

6 April 2021 9:37 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joins us to talk about settlement regarding ivermectin now an order of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: All is not fair in love and...wills [Part 2]

6 April 2021 9:10 PM

Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust 

email: moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

Local Opinion

Prince Philip (99) has died

EWN Highlights

Flowers and flags as public flocks to honour to Prince Philip

9 April 2021 7:34 PM

Zuma given until Wed to propose appropriate sentence if found guilty: report

9 April 2021 7:13 PM

Rapper DMX has died age 50: US media

9 April 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA