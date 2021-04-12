State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot pro... 12 April 2021 5:14 PM
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

12 April 2021 9:45 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Medical Matters: Vaccine roll out in SA based on media briefing by President Ramaphosa

12 April 2021 9:12 PM

On Medical Matters tonight, were joined by Emeritus Professor of critical care: university of the Witwatersrand, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher',Prof Guy Richards, on Vaccine roll out in South Africa as based on today's media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The challenge that many African countries face is that the supply of vaccines is currently too slow to meet our needs".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

9 April 2021 10:51 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Ray Williams, Founder of Tilulu Arts & Culture School and community center which empowers Women & Children in Eldorado Park and the surrounding areas by teaching art and doing Motivational Speaking at High schools, a drug shelter and churches. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Mikhail Rajab

9 April 2021 10:16 PM

Profile Interview Mikhail Rajab, Founder of Dimensions SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time : Inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal [Part 2]

8 April 2021 10:13 PM

 Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Impact of trauma on SAPS /police people

8 April 2021 9:14 PM

 On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we look t the impact of trauma on SAPS/police people.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

7 April 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

7 April 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Research.

www.robertldcooper.org

www.facebook.com/RobertLDCooper/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

7 April 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, expands on what he meant by when he said, “wealth creators are leveraged thinkers”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

7 April 2021 12:01 AM

The fuel levy hikes and price increases will push the petrol price over R17/l as from midnight. We spoke to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel

Local

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional

Local

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA