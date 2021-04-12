Medical Matters: Vaccine roll out in SA based on media briefing by President Ramaphosa

On Medical Matters tonight, were joined by Emeritus Professor of critical care: university of the Witwatersrand, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher',Prof Guy Richards, on Vaccine roll out in South Africa as based on today's media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The challenge that many African countries face is that the supply of vaccines is currently too slow to meet our needs".