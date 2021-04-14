Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

14 April 2021 9:12 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

website:www.luthulicapital.com 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 


Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM
Grade 9 subject choices: why you should start considering them now

13 April 2021 10:48 PM

Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education

Man Torque: Launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

13 April 2021 10:20 PM

For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). 

This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.

Legal Matters: Employee dismissed for absence without permission reinstated by CCMA

13 April 2021 9:37 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Kgololego Pooe | Associate | Webber Wentzel, talking about how CCMA reinstated an employee who as dismissed at work for being absent without permission.

Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch

12 April 2021 11:22 PM

Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator, talking about growing speculations over possible cabinet reshuffle.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

12 April 2021 9:45 PM

 State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

Medical Matters: Vaccine roll out in SA based on media briefing by President Ramaphosa

12 April 2021 9:12 PM

On Medical Matters tonight, were joined by Emeritus Professor of critical care: university of the Witwatersrand, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher',Prof Guy Richards, on Vaccine roll out in South Africa as based on today's media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The challenge that many African countries face is that the supply of vaccines is currently too slow to meet our needs".

South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

9 April 2021 10:51 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Ray Williams, Founder of Tilulu Arts & Culture School and community center which empowers Women & Children in Eldorado Park and the surrounding areas by teaching art and doing Motivational Speaking at High schools, a drug shelter and churches. 

Profile Interview with Mikhail Rajab

9 April 2021 10:16 PM

Profile Interview Mikhail Rajab, Founder of Dimensions SA

