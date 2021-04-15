Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:46
SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
First African company licensed to export medical cannabis to the EU
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luke van der Nest - Business Development Manager for MG Health
Today at 06:40
UCT creates additional study spaces for students on campus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
SAA appoints fifth boss in five years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 07:20
SA's hydrogen hope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Margo-Ann Werner - Director in Environmental Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The collapsing Road Accident Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at Bet.co.za and former Sports Reporter
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Revix.com- cryptocurrency investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Sanders
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
View all Local
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it "We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache. 15 April 2021 10:42 AM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

15 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

15 April 2021 11:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

15 April 2021 9:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

14 April 2021 9:12 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

website:www.luthulicapital.com 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade 9 subject choices: why you should start considering them now

13 April 2021 10:48 PM

Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

13 April 2021 10:20 PM

For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). 

This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Employee dismissed for absence without permission reinstated by CCMA

13 April 2021 9:37 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Kgololego Pooe | Associate | Webber Wentzel, talking about how CCMA reinstated an employee who as dismissed at work for being absent without permission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch

12 April 2021 11:22 PM

Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator, talking about growing speculations over possible cabinet reshuffle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

