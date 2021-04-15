Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

Streaming issues? Report here
SASSA explains payment delays for March COVID-19 grant Close to seven million people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant will only get their March payment at the end of Ap... 17 April 2021 11:43 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training The issue of bullying is once again in the spotlight following the recent alleged suicide of a grade 10 Limpopo school girl. 17 April 2021 8:19 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
Muizenberg day service centre opens for homeless, offers counselling and meals The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) has partnered with NPO U-Turn to offer a space for homeless people to receive support. 16 April 2021 4:23 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

15 April 2021 9:16 PM

On Psychology Matters we focus on creating awareness on bullying with Tina Thiart, Trustee at 1000 women Trust.


South Africans Doing Great Things with Sauda Bhaimia

16 April 2021 11:27 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Saudah Bhaimia, a matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp, who recently earned the distinction of being the first-ever female to climb to the top of the official Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) Morabaraba rankings.

Profile Interview with Catherine Constantinides

16 April 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa’s Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.

Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

15 April 2021 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo. 

Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

15 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.  

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

14 April 2021 9:12 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

website:www.luthulicapital.com 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 

Grade 9 subject choices: why you should start considering them now

13 April 2021 10:48 PM

Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education

Man Torque: Launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

13 April 2021 10:20 PM

For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). 

This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

How special operation fixed Capetonian Simone Blanckenberg's lymphedema

Lifestyle

Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training

Local

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip laid to rest at St George's Chapel

17 April 2021 3:33 PM

Over 12,000 people die from COVID-19 globally every day

17 April 2021 3:20 PM

EFF calls for Dirco’s intervention after Lindani Myeni is killed by Hawaii cops

17 April 2021 1:39 PM

