Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: 400 hectares of wild land destroyed but may there be a small benefit to biodiversity of Table Mountain Park?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Today at 05:10
53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Nico Steytler - SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 05:46
School’s rotation attendance system is not working out
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Felicity Coughlan - Director at Independent Institute Of Education
Today at 06:09
Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reaaz Ahmed
Today at 06:40
Fluorescent bulbs may soon be a thing of the past
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashanti Mogosetsi - Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme at SANEDI
Today at 07:07
How does CEO Nomkhita Mona plan to save the post office?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomkhita Mona - CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 07:20
Cape Town's Next Top Mayor competition heats up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 07:40
Not all heroes wear capes: Devils Peak resident apprehended man during fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yazeed Evans
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:10
Oracle withdraws tech support from Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 08:18
Cape Town Fire: Student shares experience of being evacuated from res
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Retshedisitswe Molefe
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 10:45
Zandvlei Nature Reserve to petition against pollution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Ryder - Founder at Friends of Liesbeek
Today at 11:05
Dr. Tunji Funsho - The Story of Eradicating Polio in Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tunji Funsho
Today at 11:32
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
RYAN RAVENS
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:27
Parliamentary officials appear at Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
'Roccomamas says Rack & Grill food-truck can't sell smash burgers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muammer Kasu - Owner and chef at Rack 'n Grill
Today at 12:45
Several European clubs announce launch of disputed 'Super League'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
'UCT students could return to res - except Smuts and Fuller - within 72 hours' UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says some students could be back in their residences in the next 72 hours. 19 April 2021 7:04 PM
'We just don't know how things will change' - Vredehoek resident who stayed put Vredehoek resident Lance Bowers says he hasn't yet evacuated his home but he has a packed bag on standby. 19 April 2021 4:08 PM
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch) "Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 19 April 2021 2:45 PM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

19 April 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.

Contact Details:

If your body is in need of reconstructive surgery of any nature, now is the time to make the change!

Call 011 463 6591 or 011 709 2181 today to book an appointment with Dr Mia.

http://sandtonplasticsurgeon.com 

 


A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

19 April 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs 

Please see https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sibanye210416.html to register and follow https://www.facebook.com/marikanarenewal     
 
For more information, refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/marikana-renewal   
Email adds: Themba.Nkosi@Sibanyestillwater.com  OR Thabisile.Phumo@Sibanyestilwater.com  

ANC 30-day rule of suspension: where are we thus far?

19 April 2021 10:11 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist 

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sauda Bhaimia

16 April 2021 11:27 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Saudah Bhaimia, a matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp, who recently earned the distinction of being the first-ever female to climb to the top of the official Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) Morabaraba rankings.

Profile Interview with Catherine Constantinides

16 April 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa’s Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.

Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

15 April 2021 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo. 

Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

15 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.  

Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

15 April 2021 9:16 PM

On Psychology Matters we focus on creating awareness on bullying with Tina Thiart, Trustee at 1000 women Trust.

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

Business

Fire is under control but 'definitely still burning'

Local

Here's how and where to donate to the #CapeTownFires relief efforts

Local

Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder

19 April 2021 7:33 PM

Raul Castro: Cuba's pragmatist who emerged from Fidel's shadow

19 April 2021 7:22 PM

Repatriation or reintegration: Home affairs dept gives refugees in CT options

19 April 2021 6:57 PM

