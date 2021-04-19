ANC 30-day rule of suspension: where are we thus far?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: 400 hectares of wild land destroyed but may there be a small benefit to biodiversity of Table Mountain Park?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Guests
Today at 05:10
53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Nico Steytler - SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at Dullah Omar Institute
Guests
Today at 05:46
School’s rotation attendance system is not working out
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Felicity Coughlan - Director at Independent Institute Of Education
Guests
Today at 06:09
Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Today at 06:25
Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reaaz Ahmed
Guests
Today at 06:40
Fluorescent bulbs may soon be a thing of the past
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashanti Mogosetsi - Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme at SANEDI
Guests
Today at 07:07
How does CEO Nomkhita Mona plan to save the post office?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomkhita Mona - CEO at SA Post Office
Guests
Today at 07:20
Cape Town's Next Top Mayor competition heats up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Guests
Today at 07:40
Not all heroes wear capes: Devils Peak resident apprehended man during fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yazeed Evans
Guests
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Today at 08:10
Oracle withdraws tech support from Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Guests
Today at 08:18
Cape Town Fire: Student shares experience of being evacuated from res
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Retshedisitswe Molefe
Guests
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Guests
Today at 10:45
Zandvlei Nature Reserve to petition against pollution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Ryder - Founder at Friends of Liesbeek
Guests
Today at 11:05
Dr. Tunji Funsho - The Story of Eradicating Polio in Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tunji Funsho
Guests
Today at 11:32
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
RYAN RAVENS
Guests
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Today at 12:27
Parliamentary officials appear at Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Today at 12:37
'Roccomamas says Rack & Grill food-truck can't sell smash burgers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muammer Kasu - Owner and chef at Rack 'n Grill
Guests
Today at 12:45
Several European clubs announce launch of disputed 'Super League'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Guests
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
