A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

Today at 04:50 Travel and Tourism: 400 hectares of wild land destroyed but may there be a small benefit to biodiversity of Table Mountain Park? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks

Today at 05:10 53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Prof Nico Steytler - SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at Dullah Omar Institute

Today at 05:46 School’s rotation attendance system is not working out Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Felicity Coughlan - Director at Independent Institute Of Education

Today at 06:09 Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Reaaz Ahmed

Today at 06:40 Fluorescent bulbs may soon be a thing of the past Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ashanti Mogosetsi - Project Manager: Appliance Standards and Labelling Programme at SANEDI

Today at 07:07 How does CEO Nomkhita Mona plan to save the post office? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Nomkhita Mona - CEO at SA Post Office

Today at 07:20 Cape Town's Next Top Mayor competition heats up Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Today at 07:40 Not all heroes wear capes: Devils Peak resident apprehended man during fires Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Yazeed Evans

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:10 Oracle withdraws tech support from Eskom Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 08:18 Cape Town Fire: Student shares experience of being evacuated from res Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Retshedisitswe Molefe

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:33 Revix 'crypto question of the week' Today with Kieno Kammies

Sean Sanders

Today at 10:45 Zandvlei Nature Reserve to petition against pollution Today with Kieno Kammies

Mike Ryder - Founder at Friends of Liesbeek

Today at 11:05 Dr. Tunji Funsho - The Story of Eradicating Polio in Africa Today with Kieno Kammies

Tunji Funsho

Today at 11:32 Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery Today with Kieno Kammies

RYAN RAVENS

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:27 Parliamentary officials appear at Zondo Commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 12:37 'Roccomamas says Rack & Grill food-truck can't sell smash burgers' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Muammer Kasu - Owner and chef at Rack 'n Grill

Today at 12:45 Several European clubs announce launch of disputed 'Super League' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)

