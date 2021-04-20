A course that could change your life

Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles
Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.
To sign up for the business funding summit visit https://startupcircles.ai/investor-readiness-masterclass/
Guest: Tim Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
Website:https://www.mortgagemarket.co.za/
Guest: Shani van Niekerk | Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams
Email:shani.VanNiekerk@adams.africa
Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs
Please see https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sibanye210416.html to register and follow https://www.facebook.com/marikanarenewal
For more information, refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/marikana-renewal
Email adds: Themba.Nkosi@Sibanyestillwater.com OR Thabisile.Phumo@Sibanyestilwater.com
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.
Contact Details:
If your body is in need of reconstructive surgery of any nature, now is the time to make the change!
Call 011 463 6591 or 011 709 2181 today to book an appointment with Dr Mia.
http://sandtonplasticsurgeon.com
South Africans Doing Great Things with Saudah Bhaimia, a matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp, who recently earned the distinction of being the first-ever female to climb to the top of the official Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) Morabaraba rankings.
For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa's Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.
On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.