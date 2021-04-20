A course that could change your life

Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles



Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.



To sign up for the business funding summit visit https://startupcircles.ai/investor-readiness-masterclass/