Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: Why over 60s should be getting the flu vaccine before the covid jab
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 05:10
IEC reflects on the by-elections held across the country
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 05:46
Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire reveal the appalling state of SA's fire services
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stephen Faulkner, Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA (Demawusa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Side hustle? Make sure your main employer is okay with it
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tertius Wessels - Advocate and Legal Director at Strata G Labour And Hr Solutions
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Fitness Futures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
ANC Gauteng asks. Khusela Diko to step aside
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 07:20
End of the first term - report card
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why the mountain fire was so devastating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
looking ahead to local government elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:45
The Rental economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mthokozisi "HP" Nozibele - customer care manager at Teljoy SA
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
