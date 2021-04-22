In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

Streaming issues? Report here
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.


Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

21 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: My Octopus Teacher

21 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.

Financial Matters: Why wealth building seminars offer little value

21 April 2021 9:11 PM

 On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why "wealth building seminar" offer little value.

A course that could change your life

20 April 2021 11:13 PM

Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles

Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.

To sign up for the business funding summit visit https://startupcircles.ai/investor-readiness-masterclass/

Property trends in South Africa

20 April 2021 10:09 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

Website:https://www.mortgagemarket.co.za/ 

Legal Matters: Sperm donor's battle to see "his child"

20 April 2021 9:19 PM

Guest: Shani van Niekerk | Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams 

Email:shani.VanNiekerk@adams.africa  

A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

19 April 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs 

Please see https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sibanye210416.html to register and follow https://www.facebook.com/marikanarenewal     
 
For more information, refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/marikana-renewal   
Email adds: Themba.Nkosi@Sibanyestillwater.com  OR Thabisile.Phumo@Sibanyestilwater.com  

ANC 30-day rule of suspension: where are we thus far?

19 April 2021 10:11 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist 

Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

19 April 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.

Contact Details:

If your body is in need of reconstructive surgery of any nature, now is the time to make the change!

Call 011 463 6591 or 011 709 2181 today to book an appointment with Dr Mia.

http://sandtonplasticsurgeon.com 

 

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

Business Politics

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool

Local Lifestyle

We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

22 April 2021 8:46 PM

Black Americans embraced Biden, and in Floyd trial he embraced them back

22 April 2021 8:37 PM

Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

22 April 2021 8:02 PM

