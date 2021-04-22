In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.
On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why “wealth building seminar" offer little value.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles
Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.
Guest: Tim Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
Guest: Shani van Niekerk | Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams
Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.
