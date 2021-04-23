South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:40
Wellness: World Malaria Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sherwin Charles - Chief Executive Officer at Goodbye Malaria
Today at 08:10
Update from UCT
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Elijah Moholola
Today at 08:40
The car scene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 08:50
International training opportunity for women transport
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicci Scott - Founder at Commercial Transport Academy
Today at 09:10
The Juliet Crew
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dean Ferreira - Managing Director at NCC Environmental Services
Today at 09:45
Hashtag Our Stories
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Yusuf Omar
VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 April 2021 3:55 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
UK authorities arrest Eskom-linked British citizen Michael Lomas for corruption "Should he be extradited, the South African case can proceed swiftly," says NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala. 23 April 2021 12:49 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa’s leadership transitions and lessons. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

21 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: My Octopus Teacher

21 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Why wealth building seminars offer little value

21 April 2021 9:11 PM

 On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why “wealth building seminar" offer little value.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A course that could change your life

20 April 2021 11:13 PM

Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles

Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.

To sign up for the business funding summit visit https://startupcircles.ai/investor-readiness-masterclass/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property trends in South Africa

20 April 2021 10:09 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

Website:https://www.mortgagemarket.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory

Business Local Opinion

10 new children's books you should get for your kids

Lifestyle

Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert

Lifestyle

Biden summit brings new hope on climate but hard path ahead

23 April 2021 8:22 PM

3 gangsters sentenced for attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth

23 April 2021 7:29 PM

EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels at all-time low

23 April 2021 7:25 PM

