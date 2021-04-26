Leadership Structures in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on Arrival: A new form of health tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Unathi Henama - Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Today at 05:10
Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Clearing alien vegetation is good for the planet and the economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jules Newton - Director for Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tattleware
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Wage wars: PSA v govt.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - PSA spokesperson (and Cosatu negotiator)
Today at 07:20
How Jobs Connect aims to lower unemployment, boost skills
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
UK clamps down on Gupta family and global corruption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Today at 08:21
What now for City's refugees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Pond
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bystanders and schools should held be accountable for bullying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Richard Nicol
Today at 10:08
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 11:05
How we can help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:32
Xolly Mncwango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
xolly mncwango
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdl... 26 April 2021 5:54 PM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness. 26 April 2021 3:19 PM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs' Refilwe Moloto asks maritime author Brian Ingpen what the Port of Cape Town needs to shine again. 23 April 2021 3:11 PM
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory "The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector. 23 April 2021 2:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Leadership Structures in South Africa

Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

Brian Mhlanga | with Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa’s leadership transitions and lessons. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

21 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: My Octopus Teacher

21 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Why wealth building seminars offer little value

21 April 2021 9:11 PM

 On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why “wealth building seminar" offer little value.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

Business Opinion

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

26 April 2021 7:48 PM

Biden promises India COVID support in call to Modi

26 April 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA