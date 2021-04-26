Leadership Structures in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
New feature on iPhone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynn Carneson McGregor
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation... 27 April 2021 12:06 PM
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Leadership Structures in South Africa

Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

South Africa has a history of electing people who seem to possess the needed leadership skills, this is a clear indication that South Africa has a lot to learn in terms of leadership and electing the right leaders. Ever since covid-19 hit our shores, our political leadership structure has been tested and we have seen the inconsistencies within our leaders and their methods of leading. Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator, Brian Mhlanga, joins us to discuss South Africa's leadership structures.


Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa’s leadership transitions and lessons. 

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

21 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: My Octopus Teacher

21 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.

Financial Matters: Why wealth building seminars offer little value

21 April 2021 9:11 PM

 On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why “wealth building seminar" offer little value.

