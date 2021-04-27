Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Reform of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

27 April 2021 11:02 PM

Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

27 April 2021 10:26 PM

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself  "God's Gangster", on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.

Legal Matters: Can a child or parents sue a school for an injury that took place within school premises?

27 April 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.

Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

South Africa has a history of electing people who seem to possess the needed leadership skills, this is a clear indication that South Africa has a lot to learn in terms of leadership and electing the right leaders. Ever since covid-19 hit our shores, our political leadership structure has been tested and we have seen the inconsistencies within our leaders and their methods of leading. Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator, Brian Mhlanga, joins us to discuss South Africa's leadership structures.

Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa's leadership transitions and lessons. 

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

