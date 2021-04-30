Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support f... 1 May 2021 7:44 AM
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 30 April 2021 6:16 PM
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

30 April 2021 10:25 PM

If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...


South Africans Doing Great Things - Buhle Sithela

1 May 2021 12:16 AM

With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.

Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa

29 April 2021 11:49 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Pandelani Mutenda, President and Nyaweleni Mafadza, Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA), an organization established in 1948 dedicated to helping the Lemba community of South Africa maintain a sense of their cultural identity as Jews.

Crime Time: Crime syndicate in the housing sector

29 April 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson, Fezekile Nxuweni and Melita Ngcobo joined us to talk about the corruption and crime syndicates that exist within the housing sector.

Change your mindset feature - "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

28 April 2021 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Take the plunge with a South African-based conservation couple in this epic Freediving Diaries TV series

28 April 2021 10:41 PM

The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.

Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend. 

Financial Matters: Making money a family affair

28 April 2021 10:23 PM

On financial matters Hester van der Merwe, financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners, joins us to talk about 'making money a family affair'.

email:Hester@ultimafp.co.za 

Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

27 April 2021 11:02 PM

Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.

Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

27 April 2021 10:26 PM

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself  “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.

Legal Matters: Can a child or parents sue a school for an injury that took place within school premises?

27 April 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.

