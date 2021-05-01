South Africans Doing Great Things - Buhle Sithela

With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.
If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Pandelani Mutenda, President and Nyaweleni Mafadza, Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA), an organization established in 1948 dedicated to helping the Lemba community of South Africa maintain a sense of their cultural identity as Jews.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson, Fezekile Nxuweni and Melita Ngcobo joined us to talk about the corruption and crime syndicates that exist within the housing sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".LISTEN TO PODCAST
The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.
Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend.
On financial matters Hester van der Merwe, financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners, joins us to talk about 'making money a family affair'.
Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.LISTEN TO PODCAST