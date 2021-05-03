For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines on the myths and misconceptions of Meningitis as a follow up to World Meningitis Day (24 April).
We are joined by Kyle Cowan, News24 Journalist on the explosive investigation piece by News24 on the Eskom Power utility's R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami.
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane
With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.
If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...
For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Pandelani Mutenda, President and Nyaweleni Mafadza, Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA), an organization established in 1948 dedicated to helping the Lemba community of South Africa maintain a sense of their cultural identity as Jews.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson, Fezekile Nxuweni and Melita Ngcobo joined us to talk about the corruption and crime syndicates that exist within the housing sector.
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".
The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.
Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend.
On financial matters Hester van der Merwe, financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners, joins us to talk about 'making money a family affair'.
