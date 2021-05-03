Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Sindiwe Magona
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sindiwe Magona
Today at 13:40
Travel - Forest bathing
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evelyn Holtshausen
Today at 13:50
Darkness into Light 2021 Virtual Walk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget Schweizer
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Reducing Screentime
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lara Schoenfeld
Today at 14:50
Music with Solidarity Express
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Chiorboli
Today at 15:10
ANC top 6 backs Ramaphosa's call for Magashule to immediately step aside: report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:20
Employee fired for going into work with COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Heres
Today at 16:05
Section27 is again demanding the eradication of pit toilets in South African schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nontsikelelo Mpulo
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates are increasing around the world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Quinsee
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehic... 4 May 2021 11:21 AM
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time' Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube. 4 May 2021 10:43 AM
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind. 4 May 2021 9:56 AM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time' Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube. 4 May 2021 10:43 AM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

3 May 2021 11:19 PM

As the state continues to be captured now by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself in the ongoing saga of Zondo headlines, we are joined by Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa on the scourge of corruption in South Africa. He speaks to us ahead of the upcoming UFS Thought-Leader Webinar to investigate the 'endemic pandemic' that is South African corruption.  


Exclusive: The Eskom Files drop today

3 May 2021 10:10 PM

We are joined by Kyle Cowan, News24 Journalist on the explosive investigation piece by News24 on the Eskom Power utility’s R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami. 

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

3 May 2021 9:47 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines on the myths and misconceptions of Meningitis as a follow up to World Meningitis Day (24 April).

3 May 2021 9:42 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines on the myths and misconceptions of Meningitis as a follow up to World Meningitis Day (24 April). 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Buhle Sithela

1 May 2021 12:16 AM

With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.

Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

30 April 2021 10:25 PM

If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...

Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa

29 April 2021 11:49 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Pandelani Mutenda, President and Nyaweleni Mafadza, Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA), an organization established in 1948 dedicated to helping the Lemba community of South Africa maintain a sense of their cultural identity as Jews.

Crime Time: Crime syndicate in the housing sector

29 April 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson, Fezekile Nxuweni and Melita Ngcobo joined us to talk about the corruption and crime syndicates that exist within the housing sector.

Change your mindset feature - "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

28 April 2021 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Take the plunge with a South African-based conservation couple in this epic Freediving Diaries TV series

28 April 2021 10:41 PM

The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.

Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend. 

Two people killed in fire inside COVID ward in Limpopo

4 May 2021 11:40 AM

Montana to bring proof of property purchases to Zondo Inquiry

4 May 2021 10:28 AM

15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

4 May 2021 9:32 AM

