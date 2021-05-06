Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.

