Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
interview - Chris Bertish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris BErtish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep. 7 May 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
View all Entertainment
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

6 May 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Micah Reddy, Investigative journalist at amaBhungane for Investigative Journalism and Stefaans Brummer, investigative journalist and co-founder of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on this week's explosive two part story: 'Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF which exposes the hoard of government contracts Majola’s LTE Consulting accumulated over the years, whose value can be measured not in millions … but in billions. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind"

6 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “Intimacy trauma” - The loneliness of masturbation"

6 May 2021 9:13 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “Intimacy trauma” with a focus on “The loneliness of masturbation" as May is International Masturbation Month. We explore themes around loneliness, shame, guilt, religion, sexual abuse, porn. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: Why your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail

5 May 2021 11:37 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

5 May 2021 11:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: What really us attracts us to each other?

5 May 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York to be joined once again by Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.comtonight talking about what really us attracts us to each other with the driving question: why do we keep getting it so wrong, as based on some of her internationally best-selling books that specialize in the science of why and how we love and the nature and chemistry behind it all.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Wealth building seminar [Part 2]

5 May 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the conversation around warnings against expecting and believing unrealistic promises made by "wealth gurus".

Website:http://www.luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development

4 May 2021 11:15 PM

For tonight's work and education feature we are joined by Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy on the hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign to register the elderly

4 May 2021 10:46 PM

We are joined by Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC for the Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign launched today taking vaccine registration to the doorsteps of elderly residents. The question is can we expect this across the country?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule

4 May 2021 10:13 PM

We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule and other criminally charged ANC members.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

Entertainment Lifestyle

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

After senior DA member Solly Msimanga assaulted, ANC in Tshwane demands probe

7 May 2021 3:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA