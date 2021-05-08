South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:50
Health: Gaps in South Africa’s diabetes management programme
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Patrick Ngassa - Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria
Today at 05:10
Voter registration for local government elections confirmed 17/18 July
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 05:46
How the Department of Water and Sanitation plans to assist Nelson Mandela Bay
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Vehicle sales a mixed bag
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [The shift from Always On to Relentlessly Relevant]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid and Correctional Services
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 07:20
A job can help this mom give her deaf son his hearing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Babalwa Nokhumsane - mom of cochlear implant patient
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Interesting findings from latest NIDS CRAM survey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
The Alphabet Mafia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Jeynes
Today at 11:32
South African Local Government Association crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arabile Gumede
