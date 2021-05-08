South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.