South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

Today at 04:50
Health: Gaps in South Africa’s diabetes management programme
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Patrick Ngassa - Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria
Today at 05:10
Voter registration for local government elections confirmed 17/18 July
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 05:46
How the Department of Water and Sanitation plans to assist Nelson Mandela Bay
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Vehicle sales a mixed bag
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [The shift from Always On to Relentlessly Relevant]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid and Correctional Services
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 07:20
A job can help this mom give her deaf son his hearing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Babalwa Nokhumsane - mom of cochlear implant patient
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Interesting findings from latest NIDS CRAM survey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
The Alphabet Mafia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Jeynes
Today at 11:32
South African Local Government Association crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Latest Local
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Can you legally use a camera to spy on your domestic worker? What are the legal implications of installing cameras in your home to monitor those who work for you? Pippa Hudson finds out. 12 May 2021 4:56 PM
'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA. 12 May 2021 2:23 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan. 12 May 2021 1:50 PM
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months. 12 May 2021 10:20 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does 12 May 2021 7:15 PM
Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA. 12 May 2021 3:13 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump The Republican Party may be split into "rational Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," says Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2021 10:39 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

8 May 2021 12:15 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,  decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation.

12 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, tonight talking about "Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful : exploring the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid!

12 May 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK to be joined by Jon Niccolls, EMEA Lead - Incident Response at Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd to explore the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The value of financial gurus

12 May 2021 9:37 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of financial gurus and attending their seminars and coaching.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upholding responsible leadership in a post pandemic workplace

11 May 2021 11:15 PM

Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women’s Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadership

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Are you man first or a human-being first?

11 May 2021 10:17 PM

Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, “We Are Still Human”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

11 May 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court?  Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of court

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Housing crime syndicate update

11 May 2021 6:35 PM

Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happening within the ANC?

10 May 2021 10:57 PM

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about the events that have been unfolding within the ANC and what this mean. Is the centre still holding or is it beginning to crumble, and could we see a possibility of third breakaway political group happen or will the ANC survive this as usual?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

10 May 2021 9:45 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: SA Bone Marrow Registry SABMR partners with Africa's biggest cord blood bank to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups

10 May 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director for Next Biosciences: Netcells - a division of Next Biosciences to the talk about the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) which has joined hands with Netcells, the largest and longest established private cord blood bank in Africa who are making cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplants to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

Business Local Politics Opinion

Vaccine influencer? Activist Lebo Mashile slammed after getting Sisonke J&J jab

Local

A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media

Entertainment Local

If Bafana Bafana don't qualify, 'you can kill me' - new coach Broos

12 May 2021 8:25 PM

Republicans oust Trump critic Cheney from leadership

12 May 2021 7:43 PM

Mabuza accepts that SA's vaccine rollout has been slow, inefficient

12 May 2021 7:14 PM

