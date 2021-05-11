Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Road to local government elections: Local government needs to be more responsive to communities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
International Nurses Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eleanor Roberts - provincial chairperson at DENOSA
Today at 06:40
Why is body repatriation so expensive?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: VAT Sars fraud ring cost taxman R277million
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Captain Lloyd Ramhova - Hawks spokesperson
Today at 07:20
What will the impact of avian flu be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Smaller online merchants not trusting of SAPO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pam Quinton - Antique memorabilia merchant
Anita Erasmus - Business manager at uAfrica.com
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
The Battle Of Bengui
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds. 11 May 2021 5:54 PM
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provin... 11 May 2021 5:22 PM
View all Local
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Business
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

11 May 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court?  Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of court


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Upholding responsible leadership in a post pandemic workplace

11 May 2021 11:15 PM

Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women’s Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadership

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Are you man first or a human-being first?

11 May 2021 10:17 PM

Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, “We Are Still Human”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Housing crime syndicate update

11 May 2021 6:35 PM

Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happening within the ANC?

10 May 2021 10:57 PM

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about the events that have been unfolding within the ANC and what this mean. Is the centre still holding or is it beginning to crumble, and could we see a possibility of third breakaway political group happen or will the ANC survive this as usual?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

10 May 2021 9:45 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: SA Bone Marrow Registry SABMR partners with Africa's biggest cord blood bank to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups

10 May 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director for Next Biosciences: Netcells - a division of Next Biosciences to the talk about the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) which has joined hands with Netcells, the largest and longest established private cord blood bank in Africa who are making cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplants to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

8 May 2021 12:15 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,  decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Zackie Achmat

7 May 2021 10:29 PM

Profile Interview with Abdurrazack "Zackie" Achmat, South African activist, film director, and Co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind"

6 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

