Man Torque: Are you man first or a human-being first?

Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, “We Are Still Human”.
Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women’s Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadershipLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court? Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of courtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about the events that have been unfolding within the ANC and what this mean. Is the centre still holding or is it beginning to crumble, and could we see a possibility of third breakaway political group happen or will the ANC survive this as usual?LISTEN TO PODCAST
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director for Next Biosciences: Netcells - a division of Next Biosciences to the talk about the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) which has joined hands with Netcells, the largest and longest established private cord blood bank in Africa who are making cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplants to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Abdurrazack "Zackie" Achmat, South African activist, film director, and Co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.LISTEN TO PODCAST