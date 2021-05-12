Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation.

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year. 14 May 2021 1:39 PM
DA to haul Facebook before Parliament about misinformation, new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge. 14 May 2021 12:05 PM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation.

Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation.

12 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, tonight talking about "Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation."


Kwantu feature joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga

14 May 2021 12:02 AM

On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.  

Crime Time: Weighing in on politician's lack of qualifications

13 May 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Political analyst to weigh in on politician's lack of qualifications as a follow up to the opposition party revealing to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party’s federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.

Child and adolescent mental health with a focus on Antisocial Personality Disorders

13 May 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight's Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Giada Del Fabbro, Clinical Psychologist to talk about child and adolescent mental health with a focus on antisocial personality disorders: how they present and how to work with this diagnosis therapeutically and in the real world. 

ONLINE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 

www.bellavistashareonline.org.za

Weird and Wonderful : exploring the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid!

12 May 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK to be joined by Jon Niccolls, EMEA Lead - Incident Response at Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd to explore the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid! 

The value of financial gurus

12 May 2021 9:37 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of financial gurus and attending their seminars and coaching.

Upholding responsible leadership in a post pandemic workplace

11 May 2021 11:15 PM

Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women’s Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadership

Man Torque: Are you man first or a human-being first?

11 May 2021 10:17 PM

Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, “We Are Still Human”.

Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

11 May 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court?  Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of court

Housing crime syndicate update

11 May 2021 6:35 PM

Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.

Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out

Local Politics

[BREAKING] City of Cape Town withdraws use of paintball markers on baboons

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

Local

Angry healthcare workers queue at Milpark Hosp with hopes of being vaccinated

14 May 2021 3:34 PM

SAA might take off in July, says interim CEO Kgokolo

14 May 2021 3:32 PM

Former SSA operative: Fraser told me to hand over bag with R1.5mn to Mahlobo

14 May 2021 2:27 PM

