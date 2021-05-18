Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased

Streaming issues? Report here
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased

Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased

18 May 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mr. Doctor Segogoba, Attorney and Director: Ramsamy Segogoba Inc. to talk about continued complexities relating to family estates belonging to the late.

Contact Details: 011 768 6645 or doctor@rsinc.online 


Public Service Wage Facilitation

18 May 2021 9:56 PM

Frikkie De Bruin, General Secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining. Council (PSCBC), gives the latest update on the issue of the public wage discussion that has been taking place and the impasse that all parties find themselves in.

How the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.

17 May 2021 11:56 PM

Political Analyst, Protas Madlala, joins to discuss how the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

17 May 2021 9:38 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

17 May 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that ‘they must learn how to manage and live with  pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.

website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za 

Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com 
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446

South Africans Doing Great Things: One Million - “Walk SA” campaign

14 May 2021 11:13 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things With Jarette Petzer, Founder of #ImStaying on his latest venture to bring hope along with change to South Africa with his One Million - “Walk SA” campaign.

www.facebook.com/groups/moveonemillion

Profile Interview with William Kentridge

14 May 2021 10:57 PM

Profile Interview with William Kentridge, multiple award-winning artist, draftsman, performer and filmmaker internationally acclaimed for his political art that articulates the concerns of post-Apartheid South Africa.

Kwantu feature joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga

14 May 2021 12:02 AM

On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.  

Crime Time: Weighing in on politician's lack of qualifications

13 May 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Political analyst to weigh in on politician's lack of qualifications as a follow up to the opposition party revealing to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party’s federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.

Child and adolescent mental health with a focus on Antisocial Personality Disorders

13 May 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight's Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Giada Del Fabbro, Clinical Psychologist to talk about child and adolescent mental health with a focus on antisocial personality disorders: how they present and how to work with this diagnosis therapeutically and in the real world. 

ONLINE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 

www.bellavistashareonline.org.za

Summit urges lifting patents for Africa COVID-19 vaccines: Macron

18 May 2021 9:06 PM

EU top diplomat urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire

18 May 2021 7:21 PM

IEC goes high tech to address voter fraud

18 May 2021 6:58 PM

