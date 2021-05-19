Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of attending seminars and coaching and he will be elaborating on what he meant by "you must be ready for financial coaching".
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Bokaba, Author of Winterveldt - Our StoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage ConsultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Joel Mbhele, Clinical Psychologist at MANJ Neuro Forensic evaluations and former lecturer at North West University to get the real verdict on when criminals can plead insanity... or not? You've been summoned to court with a forensic mental health assessment expert able to provide the relevant clinical and scientific data in criminal proceedings to determine the billion dollar question: guilty or not?!LISTEN TO PODCAST
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about chronic disease and trauma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "If you live now like no one else - you will be able to live later like no one else. Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lawrence Diamond, Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion, talks to us about the endless opportunities of the new world of work.
email:lawrence@letsdeel.com
Muhammed Goolab, Executive Committee Member of the South African Rewards Association, joins us to talk about how maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Frikkie De Bruin, General Secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining. Council (PSCBC), gives the latest update on the issue of the public wage discussion that has been taking place and the impasse that all parties find themselves in.LISTEN TO PODCAST