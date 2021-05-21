South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaninlea Visser

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all World
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaninlea Visser

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaninlea Visser

21 May 2021 11:22 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview - Stephen Bokaba, author of Winterveldt - Our Story

21 May 2021 10:34 PM

Guest: Stephen Bokaba, Author of Winterveldt - Our Story

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Historic battle of Isandlwana reincarnated in song

20 May 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Real verdict on when criminals can plead insanity... or not?

20 May 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Joel Mbhele, Clinical Psychologist at MANJ Neuro Forensic evaluations and former lecturer at North West University to get the real verdict on when criminals can plead insanity... or not? You've been summoned to court with a forensic mental health assessment expert able to provide the relevant clinical and scientific data in criminal proceedings to determine the billion dollar question: guilty or not?!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Chronic Diseases, Sexual Dysfunctions And Trauma

20 May 2021 9:07 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about chronic disease and trauma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later

19 May 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature,  The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "If you live now like no one else - you will be able to live later like no one else.  Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?

19 May 2021 9:14 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of attending seminars and coaching and he will be elaborating on what he meant by "you must be ready for financial coaching".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The endless opportunities of the new world of work

18 May 2021 11:02 PM

Lawrence Diamond, Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion, talks to us about the endless opportunities of the new world of work.

email:lawrence@letsdeel.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary

18 May 2021 10:39 PM

Muhammed Goolab, Executive Committee Member of the South African Rewards Association, joins us to talk about how maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Service Wage Facilitation

18 May 2021 9:56 PM

Frikkie De Bruin, General Secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining. Council (PSCBC), gives the latest update on the issue of the public wage discussion that has been taking place and the impasse that all parties find themselves in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

Local

EWN Highlights

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

