Man Torque: Unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV

For tonight's Man Torque, where it's time to go a little deeper to unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV with Namibian based clinical psychologist Charine Glen-Spyron who as Executive Director of Uni-Health specializes in working with both victims and perpetrators of GBV, for an entirely different stance further broadening this discussion, we are also joined by Jay Badenhorst, Cape Town based author on his ‘tell-all’ memoir: ‘Beautiful Monster' to help other men through his story as a domestic violence survivor where the book highlights men not always as the abusers but victims.
In our Legal Matter feature, Advocate Tertius Wessels from Strata-G Labour Solutions breaks down the five most notable changes in the Employment Equity act amendment Bill and should they pass in their current form, what will this means to employers.
Freedom Park CEO Jane Mufamadi, talk to us about their upcoming Africa Day webinar.
website:www.freedompark.co.za
The City of Joburg is set to write off R11.7 billion of its R13.1 billion arrears through a new debt relief programme launched this week and approved by all political parties. Miyelani Holeni, Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting, joins to discuss whether this was a good move by the municipality and can the municipality recover the written off debt.
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sindeep Bhana, Head of Endocrinology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on busting the myths around thyroid disease and treatment for World Thyroid Awareness day, today (25 May).
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.
Guest: Stephen Bokaba, Author of Winterveldt - Our Story
Guest: Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant