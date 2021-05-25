How comfortable are you to speak up at work?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Rules changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hugo Van Zyl - Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professionals
Today at 05:10
NMB mayor Bhanga urges President Ramaphosa to declare NMB disaster area
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Masixole Zinto - Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 05:46
Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:15
The state of SA's Defence: an overview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 06:25
SA Military Youth Cadets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Captain Randall Petersen - Founder at SA Military Youth Cadets
Today at 06:40
What else does the SANDF do?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The state of our Defence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kobus Marais - MP and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
State of Defence: a view from the opposition cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
South Africa's role in African Peacekeeping and the UN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Priyal Singh - Researcher in Peace Operations and Peacebuilding at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SA Defence: our role on the continent and across the world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - senior researcher at Afro Middle-East Centre
Today at 08:21
State of SA's Navy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arne Söderlund - ... at Retired South African Navy officer and author
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Peninsula School Feeding Association
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 09:50
Coronation Group
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:08
Inspirational story
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mpofu
Today at 11:05
25th anniversary of the Constitution
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gabriella La Foy - DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD)
Today at 11:32
#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zinhle T Matthews
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March. 25 May 2021 6:48 PM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
View all Local
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
View all Politics
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa. 25 May 2021 4:42 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000 "Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!" 25 May 2021 3:31 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
How comfortable are you to speak up at work?

How comfortable are you to speak up at work?

25 May 2021 11:13 PM

Master Life Coach, Published Author and Human Lie Detector, Lizette Volkwyn, wrote an article about how to be approachable while climbing the career ladder and she joins us this evening.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: Unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV

25 May 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, where it's time to go a little deeper to unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV with Namibian based clinical psychologist Charine Glen-Spyron who as Executive Director of Uni-Health specializes in working with both victims and perpetrators of GBV, for an entirely different stance further broadening this discussion, we are also joined by Jay Badenhorst, Cape Town based author on his ‘tell-all’ memoir: ‘Beautiful Monster' to help other men through his story as a domestic violence survivor where the book highlights men not always as the abusers but victims.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Employment Equity Act Amendments what they mean for employers

25 May 2021 9:17 PM

In our Legal Matter feature, Advocate Tertius Wessels from Strata-G Labour Solutions breaks down the five most notable changes in the Employment Equity act amendment Bill and should they pass in their current form, what will this means to employers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom Park Africa Day Webinar

24 May 2021 11:12 PM

Freedom Park CEO Jane Mufamadi, talk to us about their upcoming Africa Day webinar.

website:www.freedompark.co.za 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Debt write-off to qualifying ratepayers explained

24 May 2021 11:01 PM

The City of Joburg is set to write off R11.7 billion of its R13.1 billion arrears through a new debt relief programme launched this week and approved by all political parties. Miyelani Holeni, Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting, joins to discuss whether this was a good move by the municipality and can the municipality recover the written off debt. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

24 May 2021 9:43 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Busting the myths around thyroid disease and treatment [World Thyroid Day May 25th ]

24 May 2021 9:21 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sindeep Bhana, Head of Endocrinology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on busting the myths around thyroid disease and treatment for World Thyroid Awareness day, today (25 May). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaninlea Visser

21 May 2021 11:22 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Stephen Bokaba, author of Winterveldt - Our Story

21 May 2021 10:34 PM

Guest: Stephen Bokaba, Author of Winterveldt - Our Story

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Historic battle of Isandlwana reincarnated in song

20 May 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing, backs sanctions

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA