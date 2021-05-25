How comfortable are you to speak up at work?

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Finance: Rules changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hugo Van Zyl - Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professionals
Guests
Hugo Van Zyl - Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professionals
125
Today at 05:10
NMB mayor Bhanga urges President Ramaphosa to declare NMB disaster area
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Masixole Zinto - Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Guests
Masixole Zinto - Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
125
Today at 05:46
Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:15
The state of SA's Defence: an overview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
125
Today at 06:25
SA Military Youth Cadets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Captain Randall Petersen - Founder at SA Military Youth Cadets
Guests
Captain Randall Petersen - Founder at SA Military Youth Cadets
125
Today at 06:40
What else does the SANDF do?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The state of our Defence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kobus Marais - MP and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance
Guests
Kobus Marais - MP and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance
125
Today at 07:20
State of Defence: a view from the opposition cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:38
South Africa's role in African Peacekeeping and the UN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Priyal Singh - Researcher in Peace Operations and Peacebuilding at Institute For Security Studies
Guests
Priyal Singh - Researcher in Peace Operations and Peacebuilding at Institute For Security Studies
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
SA Defence: our role on the continent and across the world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - senior researcher at Afro Middle-East Centre
Guests
Ebrahim Deen - senior researcher at Afro Middle-East Centre
125
Today at 08:21
State of SA's Navy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arne Söderlund - ... at Retired South African Navy officer and author
Guests
Arne Söderlund - ... at Retired South African Navy officer and author
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Peninsula School Feeding Association
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
125
Today at 09:50
Coronation Group
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:08
Inspirational story
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mpofu
Guests
Isaac Mpofu
125
Today at 11:05
25th anniversary of the Constitution
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gabriella La Foy - DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD)
Guests
Dr Gabriella La Foy - DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD)
125
Today at 11:32
#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zinhle T Matthews
Guests
Zinhle T Matthews
125
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
125
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
Guests
Mignonne Breier
125
